Bloomberg Gives $150M to Harvard for New Center for Cities

With a $150 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Harvard University will establish the Bloomberg Center for Cities, it announced Tuesday.

The center will build on the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, which has worked with 159 mayors and 800 of their advisers from 153 cities since it launched in 2017. The new center will aim to assist mayors and their teams, advance effective organizational practices in city halls around the world, and create new research and instructional materials that will help city leaders, according to a press release.

“Harvard is honored to partner with Bloomberg Philanthropies to strengthen the ways in which we support local leaders whose cities are facing unprecedented challenges,” Lawrence Bacow, president of Harvard, said in a statement. “The university is home to many people who are committed to serving the public and improving communities through deep expertise, useful knowledge and wide-ranging research. The prospect of helping to bring about more effective leadership through collaboration and innovation is as exciting as it is inspiring.”