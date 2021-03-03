Title
Report on Community Colleges With a Focus on Students
Ithaka S&R has published a report on efforts by community colleges to focus on students. The report is based on interviews with 37 chief academic officers, chief student affairs officers, library directors, faculty members and students from community colleges. One takeaway: "Despite differences of approach between community college student and academic affairs departments, there is broad support for increased collaboration between the two 'sides of the house.'"
