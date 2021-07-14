Print

Title

Boston College Faces Uproar Over Vaccines

By

Scott Jaschik
July 14, 2021
 
 

Boston College is facing an uproar from some Roman Catholic students and parents over its denial of exemptions to those who do not want COVID-19 vaccines because some research on the vaccines involved fetal tissue from fetuses aborted years ago, The Boston Herald reported.

“I’m disgusted. You’re allowed to use your conscience as a Catholic,” said Stephanie Grimes, a parent. “On so many levels BC is wrong. They need to back down.”

Boston College, a Catholic institution, defends its policy -- the actual vaccines do not contain any fetal tissue. Further, a spokesman noted that Pope Francis has said, "I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine. It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others."

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

