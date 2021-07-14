Title
Boston College Faces Uproar Over Vaccines
July 14, 2021
Boston College is facing an uproar from some Roman Catholic students and parents over its denial of exemptions to those who do not want COVID-19 vaccines because some research on the vaccines involved fetal tissue from fetuses aborted years ago, The Boston Herald reported.
“I’m disgusted. You’re allowed to use your conscience as a Catholic,” said Stephanie Grimes, a parent. “On so many levels BC is wrong. They need to back down.”
Boston College, a Catholic institution, defends its policy -- the actual vaccines do not contain any fetal tissue. Further, a spokesman noted that Pope Francis has said, "I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine. It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- TIAA-CREF Paid $97M in Restitution
- Movement focuses on integrating social justice content into math courses
- Republicans press Lhamon on her past OCR leadership at hearing
- New presidents or provosts: Caldwell CSCU ETSU Lake Land LSU Mercyhurst Stockton TTU
- Federal Aid Verification Will Be More Targeted for 2021-22 Award Year
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »