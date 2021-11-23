SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Pulse Podcast: Reshaping Curriculum Design in Online Learning
November 23, 2021
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an audio and video interview with Amanda Smith, chief academic officer of Academic Partnerships, and Maria Andersen, general manager of Coursetune.
In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, they discuss how to move from emergency remote teaching to more thoughtfully prepared learning experiences, curriculum design and attitudes about online learning.
Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.
