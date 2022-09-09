SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Oberlin Pays Out $36.6M in Long-Running Legal Case

By

Josh Moody
September 9, 2022

Oberlin College will pay out $36.6 million to Gibson’s Bakery, closing a chapter in a legal battle that began in 2017 when the local business accused the university of damaging its reputation.

The legal case stemmed from a shoplifting incident in 2016 that led to student protests and accusations of racism, with administrators joining in and the college cutting business ties with the bakery. Gibson’s sued and won $44 million for libel and other charges, though the court later reduced the amount. Last month the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Oberlin, bringing an end to the long-running and locally divisive legal battle.

Oberlin announced in a press release Thursday that it had initiated payment to the plaintiffs.

“We are disappointed by the Court’s decision. However, this does not diminish our respect for the law and the integrity of our legal system,” Oberlin officials said in a news release. “This matter has been painful for everyone. We hope that the end of the litigation will begin the healing of our entire community.”

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

John Comaroff, an older white man with white hair.
Back to Work,
Not Back to Normal
A campus building at the University of Virginia, made of brick with white columns.
Outcry at UVA Over Controversial Board Member
A large group of Black students assembled on the stairs of an academic building.
Money Flows to Carnegie Mellon's
Campus in Rwanda

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

An Alleged ‘Pretendian’ Professor Resigns

Oberlin Pays Out $36.6M in Long-Running Legal Case

PEN America Slams Missouri AG’s Request for J-School Emails

SUNY College Will Pay $5.2M to Fix Software ‘Disaster’

Princeton Ups What It Gives in Aid

$100K Scholarship Could Become Issue in Mayoral Race

Back to Top
 