Ex-Coach at Yale Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison

U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf sentenced Rudolph Meredith, formerly the head women’s soccer coach at Yale University, to five months in prison for his role in the Varsity Blues admissions scandal.

In 2019, Meredith pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire fraud and one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. He has also helped the prosecution with its cases against parents.

Beginning in April 2015, Meredith conspired with Rick Singer to falsely designate the children of Singer’s clients as soccer recruits in exchange for bribes. Between 2015 and 2018, Meredith accepted a total of $860,000 from Singer in exchange for purporting to recruit the children of Singer’s clients to the Yale soccer team or attempting to facilitate their admission to Yale by other means. In addition, separate and apart from his arrangement with Singer, Meredith agreed to accept a bribe of approximately $450,000 directly from a parent in exchange for designating his daughter as a soccer recruit to secure her admission to Yale.

The prosecutors said that, due to the help he provided them, he should be spared jail time, but Judge Wolf disagreed.