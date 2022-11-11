SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UNO Students Vote Against Student Experience Fee

By

Johanna Alonso
November 11, 2022

Students at the University of New Orleans voted against a $300-per-semester fee that would have allowed the university to start several new sports programs, according to a Wednesday press release from the university’s athletics department.

The referendum was struck down by a 38 percent margin, with 69 percent voting against and 31 percent voting for the measure. In total, just under 30 percent of UNO’s student body voted. According to the press release, student government leaders requested the university put the fee up to a vote rather than just instate it without student input.

Had the referendum succeeded, it would have funded intercollegiate football, women’s soccer, women’s golf and marching band, along with several other activities and programs on campus.

“The students have spoken,” said Tim Duncan, vice president of athletics and recreation, in the press release. “Over two-thirds of the students who voted did not believe that they should assist in funding the start of a football team and other programs designed to improve the student experience and boost campus enrollment. I personally still believe there will be a day when Privateer Football will happen, and I look forward to the gratifying feeling of laying the foundation for that successful endeavor.”

Share Article

Read more by

Johanna Alonso

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Sign for the University of South Florida, with the crest, backed by trees and other foliage.
Florida Supreme Court to Hear Campus Shutdown Case
A screenshot of the syllabus for a photography class.
For Frictionless Syllabus Access, Some Professors Bypass the College
The FAFSA form, with hundred-dollar bills stacked on top of it.
Moving Forward on FAFSA Simplification

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Ex-Coach at Yale Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison

Protesters Interrupt Ann Coulter’s Speech at Cornell

Case Western Reserve President Condemns Boycott Resolution

Black Students at Grinnell Seek Changes

UNO Students Vote Against Student Experience Fee

Compelling Visual Representation of Literature: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 