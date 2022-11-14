Ohio State Pays to Settle Complaint About Foreign Support for Professor

Ohio State University has paid $875,689 to resolve civil allegations that it failed to disclose an Ohio State professor’s affiliations with and support from a foreign government in connection with federal research funding.

This settlement relates to Army, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and National Science Foundation grants and research support agreements that provided funding to OSU from November 2012 to August 2020. The Army, NASA and the NSF require disclosures of, among other things, foreign government support received by any principal investigator or co-PI on the grant or agreement. The settlement resolves allegations that an OSU professor failed to disclose funding that he was receiving from a foreign government in connection with: (1) employment at a foreign public university; (2) participation in a foreign talent plan, a program established by the foreign government to recruit individuals with knowledge or access to foreign technology intellectual property; and (3) a grant from the foreign government’s natural science foundation.

As part of its settlement, OSU has agreed to cooperate with the United States government’s investigation of others involved in the alleged violations of law.

The Justice Department announced the agreement but not the professor or the countries involved.