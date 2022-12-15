SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Ocean’s Role in Climate Change: Academic Minute
December 15, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Maurice Huguenin, doctoral candidate at the Climate Change Research Centre at the University of New South Wales, explores one role oceans play in keeping our planet healthy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
