U of Illinois Chicago Faculty Will Strike Today

Faculty members at the University of Illinois at Chicago plan to strike today.

The faculty union, UIC United Faculty, tweeted shortly after midnight: "@UICUF is On Strike! Fair minimum salaries. Salary increases that keep up with #inflation. Learning disability assessments for our students. Earlier notice of reappointment for NTT faculty. Due process for TT faculty." (The last two refer to non-tenure-track faculty members and tenure-track faculty members.)

Today, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors, are expected to appear at a rally for the union.

The union and the administration spent 12 hours in negotiations on Monday, with a federal mediator, and plan to resume negotiations Wednesday.