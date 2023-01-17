SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Illinois Chicago Faculty Will Strike Today

By

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2023

Faculty members at the University of Illinois at Chicago plan to strike today.

The faculty union, UIC United Faculty, tweeted shortly after midnight: "@UICUF is On Strike! Fair minimum salaries. Salary increases that keep up with #inflation. Learning disability assessments for our students. Earlier notice of reappointment for NTT faculty. Due process for TT faculty." (The last two refer to non-tenure-track faculty members and tenure-track faculty members.)

Today,  Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Irene Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors, are expected to appear at a rally for the union.

The union and the administration spent 12 hours in negotiations on Monday, with a federal mediator, and plan to resume negotiations Wednesday.

A letter to the campus last night Monday -sj from Javier Reyes, interim chancellor, and Karen Colley, acting provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said: "This work stoppage is disappointing and not in the best interest of the university or our students. However, UIC fully respects the rights of its employees under the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act and other applicable laws." The letter noted that the union doesn't represent faculty in the Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and School of Law, and that classes are expected to operate in those divisions.

 

 

 

Scott Jaschik

