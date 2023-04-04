Hamline President to Leave After Controversy Over Islamic Art

Fayneese Miller announced Monday that she will retire from Hamline University on June 30, 2024.

The announcement notes Miller’s many accomplishments during the last eight years.

It didn’t mention the recent controversy at Hamline over the university’s response to an instructor showing an image of the prophet Muhammad in a class on global art history. When some Muslim students complained, Miller issued a statement that said in part, “It is not our intent to place blame; rather, it is our intent to note that in the classroom incident—where an image forbidden for Muslims to look upon was projected on a screen and left for many minutes—respect for the observant Muslim students in that classroom should have superseded academic freedom.” The instructor’s contract was not renewed.

In January, Hamline’s full-time faculty members voted 71 to 12 to call for Miller’s resignation.

In a press briefing, Miller said Hamline has never violated anyone’s academic freedom and that most of the press coverage about the recent controversy was a “false narrative.”