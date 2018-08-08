Academic Minute
Meaningful Transparency

We like transparency from our business leaders, but what kind are we getting? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Polytechnic's Robert Edgell discusses the different types of transparency and which are most helpful to organizations. Edgell is an associate professor of technology management at SUNY Poly. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

