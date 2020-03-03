Academic Minute
Slow Writing

Not everything has to be written digitally. In today's Academic Minute, Utah State University's Joyce Kinkead examines bringing the slow movement to writing. Kinkead is a distinguished professor in the department of English at Utah State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China

Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting

A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine

UT Austin will fire professors guilty of sexual misconduct

University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs

Some students do feel political pressure from their professors, but few change their views

Conferences and COVID-19 | Learning Innovation

Back to Top