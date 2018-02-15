Commencement Speakers Announced: Alvernia, Bridgewater, Emmanuel, Hartwick, Hobart, Kent State, Nichols, Rice, Stanford, St. Norbert
February 15, 2018
- Alvernia University: John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE.
- Bridgewater College, in Virginia: Carrie Morgridge, vice president of the Morgridge Family Foundation and CEO of mindSpark Learning.
- Emmanuel College: Jackie MacMullan, the author and broadcaster.
- Hartwick College: Nadya Zhexembayeva, co-founder and chief reinvention officer of WE EXIST Reinvention Agency.
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges: John Grotzinger, mission leader and project scientist for NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory.
- Kent State University: Michael Keaton, the actor.
- Nichols College: Louis A. Stroller, the film producer.
- Rice University: Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City.
- Stanford University: Sterling K. Brown, the actor.
- St. Norbert College: John R. Raymond Sr., president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.
