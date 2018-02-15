Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Alvernia, Bridgewater, Emmanuel, Hartwick, Hobart, Kent State, Nichols, Rice, Stanford, St. Norbert

By

Scott Jaschik
February 15, 2018
Comments
 
  • Alvernia University: John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE.
  • Bridgewater College, in Virginia: Carrie Morgridge, vice president of the Morgridge Family Foundation and CEO of mindSpark Learning.
  • Emmanuel College: Jackie MacMullan, the author and broadcaster.
  • Hartwick College: Nadya Zhexembayeva, co-founder and chief reinvention officer of WE EXIST Reinvention Agency.
  • Hobart and William Smith Colleges: John Grotzinger, mission leader and project scientist for NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory.
  • Kent State University: Michael Keaton, the actor.
  • Nichols College: Louis A. Stroller, the film producer.
  • Rice University: Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City.
  • Stanford University: Sterling K. Brown, the actor.
  • St. Norbert College: John R. Raymond Sr., president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Chinese Student Threat?
Realities of Trump-Era NLRB
How Russian Bots Spread Fear
at University in the U.S.

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Student Groups Urge Review of Legacy Admissions

Syracuse Law Gains Approval for (Mostly) Online J.D.

Trinity Dublin Offers Alternate to Controversial Instructor

Academic Minute: Astronomy and Urban Decay

Vote of No Confidence in Michigan State Board

2 Admissions Statistics: Which Will Get Attention?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top