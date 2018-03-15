Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Bard Simon's Rock, Colorado College, Hood, Hudson County CC, New College of Florida, Salem State, Skidmore, Soka, SUNY Geneseo, Trinity (Conn.), U Southern California, Wentworth, Widener

By

Scott Jaschik
March 15, 2018
Comments
 
  • Bard College at Simon’s Rock: April Ryan, White House reporter for American Urban Radio Networks and CNN political analyst.
  • Colorado College: Nancy Nagel Gibbs, the Broadway producer.
  • Hood College: Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.
  • Hudson County Community College: Deborah Roberts of ABC News.
  • New College of Florida: Margee M. Ensign, president of Dickinson College.
  • Salem State University: Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe; James O’Shanna Morton, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston; and Kim Gassett-Schiller, higher education advocate and philanthropist.
  • Skidmore College: Alison Bechdel, the author; Robert S. D. Higgins, surgeon in chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital; and Christopher B. Mann, assistant professor of political science.
  • Soka University: Susi Snyder, nuclear disarmament program manager for PAX No Nukes in the Netherlands.
  • State University of New York at Geneseo: David Gallo, the oceanographer.
  • Trinity College, in Connecticut: Johnnetta B. Cole, former president of Spelman College and Bennett College.
  • University of Southern California: Siddhartha Mukherjee, the physician and author.
  • Wentworth Institute of Technology: Houssam Sleiman, director of capital programs and environmental affairs at Massachusetts Port Authority-Logan International Airport.
  • Widener University: Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Major Heather “Lucky” Penney, who was part of the first wave of women who went directly into fighter planes from pilot training.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

What a Professor Can't Say
Walkouts Nationwide
Higher Education Act reauthorization logo, featuring blue and red elements with a mortarboard in the center
Repaying More Aid When Students Drop Out

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Cambridge's Moving Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Report: Trump May Limits Visas for Chinese Citizens

Lutheran Seminary Fires President

Cornell Returns Gift After Misconduct Charges Against Donor

Rubio Wants Higher Ed Act to Take on Confucius Institutes

N.J. Governor's Plan for Free Community College

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top