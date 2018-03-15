Commencement Speakers Announced: Bard Simon's Rock, Colorado College, Hood, Hudson County CC, New College of Florida, Salem State, Skidmore, Soka, SUNY Geneseo, Trinity (Conn.), U Southern California, Wentworth, Widener
March 15, 2018
- Bard College at Simon’s Rock: April Ryan, White House reporter for American Urban Radio Networks and CNN political analyst.
- Colorado College: Nancy Nagel Gibbs, the Broadway producer.
- Hood College: Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress.
- Hudson County Community College: Deborah Roberts of ABC News.
- New College of Florida: Margee M. Ensign, president of Dickinson College.
- Salem State University: Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe; James O’Shanna Morton, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston; and Kim Gassett-Schiller, higher education advocate and philanthropist.
- Skidmore College: Alison Bechdel, the author; Robert S. D. Higgins, surgeon in chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital; and Christopher B. Mann, assistant professor of political science.
- Soka University: Susi Snyder, nuclear disarmament program manager for PAX No Nukes in the Netherlands.
- State University of New York at Geneseo: David Gallo, the oceanographer.
- Trinity College, in Connecticut: Johnnetta B. Cole, former president of Spelman College and Bennett College.
- University of Southern California: Siddhartha Mukherjee, the physician and author.
- Wentworth Institute of Technology: Houssam Sleiman, director of capital programs and environmental affairs at Massachusetts Port Authority-Logan International Airport.
- Widener University: Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Major Heather “Lucky” Penney, who was part of the first wave of women who went directly into fighter planes from pilot training.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Student Affairs
- Administrative Specialist II
- Kennesaw State University - Georgiana
- Student Affairs
- Director of Campus Life and Housing
- Northern Wyoming Community College District - Gillette
- Student Affairs
- Financial Aid Assistant
- Michigan State University - Gillette
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!