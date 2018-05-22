Commencement Speakers Announced: California State Stanislaus, Ithaca, Kettering, LaGuardia CC, Maryland Integrative Health
May 22, 2018
- California State University, Stanislaus: Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, and others.
- Ithaca College: Daniel Weiss, president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
- Kettering University: Latondra Newton, senior vice president and chief diversity officer of the Walt Disney Company.
- LaGuardia Community College of the City University of New York: Shaun King, the journalist and activist.
- Maryland University of Integrative Health: Rovenia Brock, nutritionist and author.
Read more by
Topics
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!