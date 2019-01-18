Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: Harvard, High Point, MIT, U Notre Dame

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2019
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Politics Creeps In
Giving a Hand to Students During Shutdown
Enrollment Rebounds Amid Budget Cuts
at City College of San Francisco

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

Oxford Suspends Funding Ties with Huawei

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Public Comment Period Extended for Title IX Rule

Columbia U Sued for $60M in Harassment Case

ABA Renews Proposal to Raise Bar-Passage Standards

Popular Right Now

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

UNC, Michigan State show how partisan politics is infiltrating university governance

Colleges announce commencement speakers

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Colleges respond as shutdown creates new cost issues for some students

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Erroneous job ads with the preferred candidates' names in the title roil academics who have experien

Coursera expands online courses for health-care professionals

Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

Back to Top