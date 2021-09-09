Topics
New Programs: Nursing, Strength and Conditioning, Cannabis, Avionics
September 9, 2021
- Holy Names University is starting a doctor of nursing practice program.
- Logan University is starting an M.S. in strength and conditioning.
- Medgar Evers College of the City University of New York is starting a minor in cannabis.
- South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is starting minors in avionics and aerospace engineering.
