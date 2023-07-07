You have /5 articles left.
Jerome (Jay) Langguth, interim vice president for academic affairs at Thomas More University, in Kentucky, has been appointed vice president and chief academic officer there.

Ming-Tung (Mike) Lee, interim president of Sonoma State University, in California, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Daniel Norton, director of the Center for International Education at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been chosen as president of Principia College, in Illinois.

Stephen Perez, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, Chico, has been appointed president there.

Alan Sams, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas A&M University.

Laura B. Schellenberger, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Culver-Stockton College, in Missouri, has been named president there.

J. Luke Wood, vice president for student affairs and campus diversity and chief diversity officer at San Diego State University, in California, has been chosen as president of California State University, Sacramento.

