During the month of October, students applying to public as well as private colleges and universities in New York will have their application fees waived as part of the New York State College Application Month initiative, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The City University of New York system is waiving application fees all month for New York City public school students, while other New York state residents can apply for free from Oct. 16 through the end of the month. The State University of New York system is waiving all application fees from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, and the details of the fee waivers at 40 participating private colleges and universities vary by institution.

“Removing financial barriers enables students who may not have considered completing an application due to financial constraints to take the first steps of their educational journey. I urge all seniors in the state to apply to at least one college this month and make the most of this unprecedented initiative,” Hochul said in the announcement.

