Southern Maine Settles With 16 Faculty Members

The University of Southern Maine has settled in arbitration with 16 retrenched faculty members, agreeing to pay them the difference between what they would have received for work in fall 2014 “had they not been subsequently retrenched and the wages and benefits that they did receive during that period.” The Associated Faculties of the Universities of Maine, affiliated with the National Education Association, called the decision a “decisive” victory for faculty members who were laid off as a result of controversial academic restructuring in the face of a $16 million budget shortfall.

Dan Demeritt, university spokesperson, said via email that this is a “question of compensation between the [university] and several retrenched faculty members,” and declined further comment, citing the professors’ privacy.