Division I Spending on Aid to Athletes Up 9%
July 7, 2017
Spending on aid to athletes by public Division I universities rose 9 percent in 2016, the first year the National Collegiate Athletic Association rules were loosened to allow more aid, USA Today reported. The increase was the largest jump since 2010. Compensation for coaches grew 5 percent but that is a smaller rate of increase than was the case in recent years.
