Florida Sued for Failure to Match Donations

Two siblings -- recent graduates of the University of Florida -- are suing the state, saying that it hurt students' education and violated the law by failing to match as promised donations to public universities, The Tallahassee Democrat reported. Florida, like many states, has various programs to match such donations, but largely stopped doing so when the economic downturn hit in 2008. The suit seeks to have about a billion dollars in gifts matched. The Florida governor's office declined to comment, saying it had not received the suit.