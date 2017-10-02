No-Confidence Vote at Southern West Virginia

The Faculty Senate at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College voted no confidence in President Robert Gunter late last week, according to the Williamson Daily News. A full faculty vote is planned for today. Professors reportedly cite a collapse of faculty morale as a reason for the votes, and some worry that the Gunter is planning to dismantle the college’s corequisite remedial education model. Gunter, who has been president since early 2016, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.