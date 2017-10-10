Title

Compilation on Admissions, Retention, Success

By

Scott Jaschik
October 10, 2017
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Admissions, Retention, Success: Tools Colleges Need.” You may download the free booklet here, and you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

