Border Patrol Arrests Professor on Harboring Charge

Colleen Flaherty
January 24, 2018
Scott Daniel Warren, an environmental studies instructor at Arizona State University, was arrested in Southern Arizona last week on a federal harboring charge. The arrest came just hours after No More Deaths, an aid group for which Warren volunteers, released footage of Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for immigrants, the Associated Press reported. A university spokesperson said that Warren was not acting in his capacity as an instructor at the time of the arrest and that it believes he’ll be able to keep teaching his online course, as planned. Border Patrol agents arrested Warren after watching a building where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clothes.

