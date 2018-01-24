Title
Lehigh Bans Hard Alcohol at Fraternity Events
January 24, 2018
Lehigh University on Tuesday announced an indefinite ban on the serving of hard liquor at fraternity events, citing the "alarmingly high number" of alcohol-related transports on campus and national incidents of alcohol abuse. Violations, the university said in a statement on its Greek life page, will result at minimum in an indefinite suspension of the fraternity's activities.
