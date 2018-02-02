Print This

Title

Another Seminary Faces Financial (and Accreditation) Woes

By

Doug Lederman
February 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

The Higher Learning Commission has placed Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago on probation, citing financial troubles that threaten to undermine its educational programs. In a letter last month to the seminary's president, the head of the regional accrediting agency for the country's vast middle said the institution must by March 2019 show that it has reduced its annual deficits, met fund-raising goals and is on track to complete a $100 million capital campaign by 2020.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

200 Years Young
Why Are You All So Young and Stupid?
Learning From Prison

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
More Religion, Politics and the University
Friday Fiction
Grad Students Beyond Grad School
Late Registration: You Make the Call!
Listening to 'Hillbilly Elegy' on the Google iOS Play Books App

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top