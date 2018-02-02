Another Seminary Faces Financial (and Accreditation) Woes

The Higher Learning Commission has placed Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago on probation, citing financial troubles that threaten to undermine its educational programs. In a letter last month to the seminary's president, the head of the regional accrediting agency for the country's vast middle said the institution must by March 2019 show that it has reduced its annual deficits, met fund-raising goals and is on track to complete a $100 million capital campaign by 2020.