SEIU Ends Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Union Drive at Vanderbilt

Service Employees International Union withdrew its petition to form a non-tenure-track faculty union at Vanderbilt University’s College of Arts and Science, both the university and the union said this week. “The union’s withdrawal marks a significant moment for the college,” John Geer, dean of arts and sciences, said in an announcement. “With the petition withdrawn, I look forward to working together to find solutions.”

SEIU said in a separate statement that non-tenure-track faculty members and graduate students on campus have formed the Alliance of Faculty Forward and Graduate Workers United. This new group will “engage with the administration” and “widen the network of allies interested in this endeavor without further delays from employer appeals to [National Labor Relations Board] rulings,” according to SEIU. The union withdrew other petitions at several smaller Vanderbilt colleges last year.