Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Communication During Natural Disasters

By

Doug Lederman
June 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Amber Silver, assistant professor in the college of emergency preparedness, examines how information about big storms can be used for research. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Strategy for Campus Belonging
High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Brave New Work' and the Crisis of Higher Ed Careers
How I Retreat and Regroup
Not So Fast!
Words With Students
The 4 Things Every Digital Learning Leader Should Know
Emergence of Blockchain

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Cuts leave concerns for liberal arts at Tulsa

Universities should re-evaluate the time it takes to gain a Ph.D. (opinion)

Learning Analytics and Campus Instructional Design Teams | Technology and Learning

Prosecutor in Central Park Case Quits Vassar Board

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

Nonprofit boot camp infiltrates college computer science curricula

University of Iowa drops hundreds of journal subscriptions

Tulane Professors Indicted

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Back to Top