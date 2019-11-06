Print This

Emerson Plans to Absorb Marlboro

By

Scott Jaschik
November 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Emerson College announced today that Marlboro College will move its academic programs to Emerson, effective the fall of 2020. Marlboro students will be admitted and the tenured and tenure-track faculty members may choose to teach at Emerson.

Emerson is located in Boston, while Marlboro is located in Vermont.

Marlboro will gift to Emerson College its endowment, currently valued at more than $30 million, and its real estate holdings, appraised at more than $10 million. Marlboro’s gift to Emerson will endow Emerson’s liberal arts and interdisciplinary studies program, where Marlboro students will be enrolled and Marlboro faculty will teach.

Marlboro will close its campus at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Emerson has 3,800 undergrads and 633 graduate students. Marlboro has about 150 students.

Marlboro in September announced that it was suspending talks to merge into the University of Bridgeport.

