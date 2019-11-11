NIH Departure Sparks Transparency Concerns

Antonello Bonci resigned as scientific director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, where employees were told via email that Bonci would be running an addiction institute in Florida. But Science reported that Bonci left the NIH after an investigation into an internal complaint that he sexually targeted a trainee and directed resources to second trainee with whom he was having an intimate relationship. Sources at the NIH reportedly said they were bothered by what they described as a lack of transparency. A spokesperson for the NIH, Nora Volkow, declined comment on Bonci’s resignation, calling it a confidential personnel matter, according to Science. Bonci could not be reached for comment.