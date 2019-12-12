Print

Title

Southern University New Orleans Suspends Athletic Programs

By

Greta Anderson
December 12, 2019
Comments
 
 

Southern University at New Orleans will suspend its athletic programs after the 2019-20 season in an effort to address years of financial instability, NOLA.com reported.

The university, the city's only public historically black college or university, was placed on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 2018, after struggling to meet its accreditation requirements due to falling enrollment and state budget cuts, according to NOLA.com. The commission’s next review is in June 2020 and the university could lose its accreditation if the commission determines it cannot support its programs.

The indefinite suspension of athletics will “improve SUNO’s fiscal health and its academic programs,” Interim Chancellor James Ammons said in an internal memo acquired by NOLA.com. The university also furloughed some administrative staff last August and increased instructors’ teaching workloads.

The athletics suspension will impact 56 athletes, four head coaches and one assistant coach for its five teams -- men’s and women’s basketball and track and field and women’s volleyball. The programs compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bias in the Academy: Counting Co-Authors
Is a President's Job Harder Than It Used to Be?
When Actions Speak Louder Than Lobbying

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Middle States, Day Three: Choose Your Own Umpire
Prioritizing Faculty in Online Education
The Truth about Learning Communities
The Christians I Know
Productive Tension in Campus Learning Organizations
The Hidden Costs of Wasted Talent -- Part 2

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Trump order on anti-Semitism on campuses draws free speech concerns

Georgia Southern student promotes white supremacist theory in class

How many books should a professor be able to check out?

How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)

Effects of Dual Enrollment

How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)

New Evidence of Racial Bias on SAT

New data: Online enrollments grow, and share of overall enrollment grows faster

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Back to Top