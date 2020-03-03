Title
Wheeling Plans to Be Self-Sustaining in 5 Years
By
Plans call for Wheeling University to be self-sustaining in five years after it received millions of dollars more from the local Roman Catholic diocese that owns its campus.
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will provide $2.5 million in gifts next year, $1 million the following year and $500,000 annually for three more years, WTOV reported. They money is on top of $2 million provided in August 2019 and a 2017 leaseback deal in which the diocese paid off the university’s bond debt -- about $32 million -- in exchange for taking control of its campus and then leasing the campus back to the university.
Wheeling University was called Wheeling Jesuit University before a financial crisis forced it to make deep cuts and it ended its Jesuit affiliation last year.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
CDC tells colleges to 'consider' canceling foreign exchange programs because of coronavirus
UT Austin will fire professors guilty of sexual misconduct
Colleges report student exposures to coronavirus, American Physical Society cancels annual meeting
New presidents or provosts: Concordia (N.Y.) Doña Ana Loyola Radford Rosemont Rutgers Transylvania W
Coronavirus forces U.S. universities online in China
7 guidelines for effective teaching online
University of California, Santa Cruz, fires striking TAs
Some students do feel political pressure from their professors, but few change their views
A private high school limits its students' college applications to nine
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!