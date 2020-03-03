Print

Wheeling Plans to Be Self-Sustaining in 5 Years

Rick Seltzer
March 3, 2020
Plans call for Wheeling University to be self-sustaining in five years after it received millions of dollars more from the local Roman Catholic diocese that owns its campus.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will provide $2.5 million in gifts next year, $1 million the following year and $500,000 annually for three more years, WTOV reported. They money is on top of $2 million provided in August 2019 and a 2017 leaseback deal in which the diocese paid off the university’s bond debt -- about $32 million -- in exchange for taking control of its campus and then leasing the campus back to the university.

Wheeling University was called Wheeling Jesuit University before a financial crisis forced it to make deep cuts and it ended its Jesuit affiliation last year.

