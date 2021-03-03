Title
Physicists to Consider Cities' Police Records
The American Physical Society will consider police conduct when choosing cities for future meetings, a move that is unique among scientific societies, according to Nature. The society's 2024 meeting was already scheduled for Minneapolis, Minn., where George Floyd was killed, and it won’t change venues due to the policy change. The society says its policy will apply to future site selections. Selection criteria include whether city police are trained in de-escalation measures, whether data on police use of force are available and whether an independent body exists to investigate police brutality, Nature reported.
