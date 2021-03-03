Print

Title

Physicists to Consider Cities' Police Records

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 3, 2021
 
 

The American Physical Society will consider police conduct when choosing cities for future meetings, a move that is unique among scientific societies, according to Nature. The society's 2024 meeting was already scheduled for Minneapolis, Minn., where George Floyd was killed, and it won’t change venues due to the policy change. The society says its policy will apply to future site selections. Selection criteria include whether city police are trained in de-escalation measures, whether data on police use of force are available and whether an independent body exists to investigate police brutality, Nature reported.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Censoring a Poet Isn’t the Answer
Allowed in the Room but Not at the Table
Living Through the Pandemic
as an International Student

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Planning for Fall
A Conversation with an Early/Mid-Career Professional on Moving from a College to an OPM
Transformational Teaching
$2,000 Won’t Make You a Thought Leader
Modular Degrees
How 1 Professor Uses Slack for Teaching

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

U of Florida suspends professors blamed in student's suicide

New Hampshire releases more details on proposal to merge public universities and community colleges

The first college impacted by COVID-19, one year out

How to create video-on and attendance policies that encourage student engagement (opinion)

Why it's wrong to require students to keep their cameras on in online classes (opinion)

Classes Resume at Central Piedmont Following Cyberattack

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Report on Community Colleges With a Focus on Students

Planning for Fall | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top