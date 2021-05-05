Print

Academic Minute: Multidisciplinarity, Interpretive Power and Interdependence

Doug Lederman
May 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week: Desdamona Rios, associate professor of psychology, examines the intersection of one's culture and how you learn and teach. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

