Teaching, Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall: The Key Podcast

As colleges and universities struggle with continued uncertainty and discomfort wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and others face disruption from hurricanes and forest fires -- this week's episode of the Key podcast explores the potentially changed landscape of how instruction is delivered.

This episode of Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast features a discussion with Jeff Borden, chief academic officer at D2L and executive director of the Institute for Inter-Connected Education. The conversation examines how colleges are striving to balance and mix in-person and virtual modalities, the growing recognition of students’ noncognitive as well as cognitive needs, and how the pandemic may have altered student and faculty expectations about when, where and how their courses occur.

Click here to listen to this week's podcast, and visit this page to find out more about The Key.