SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Faculty Committee Says U of Florida Fast-Tracked DeSantis Pick
A faculty committee at the University of Florida found that the institution violated its own hiring protocols when it offered a tenured job to Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s surgeon general, The Tampa Bay Times reported. Ladapo, who was appointed surgeon general last year by Republican governor Ron DeSantis, is controversial in medical circles for his views on topics such as the COVID-19 vaccine, but the university’s faculty committee cited procedural irregularities in how Ladapo gained a tenured position. Namely, the committee said that faculty reviewers were insufficiently involved in the process. The seven-professor panel also said that Ladapo’s appointment was accelerated to accommodate his appointment to surgeon general, which the state and the university have said involves an 80-20 percent split between running Florida’s Department of Health and being a professor, respectively. The committee’s report comes amid larger faculty concerns about academic freedom and political interference at the university. Hessy Fernandez, university spokesperson, told the Times that “the hiring process followed in Dr. Ladapo’s case is consistent with the hiring process used in other cases in the [College of Medicine], and the tenure process followed is consistent with the tenure process followed in all of UF’s colleges.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Oberlin Colleges loses appeal in suit filed by local bakery
- U of Illinois to require diversity statements for tenure
- 11 Ways That Pandemic Zoom Changed Campus Meeting Culture | Learning Innovation
- A call to go public and fight for the humanities (opinion)
- How sincere are colleges that don't release their admit rates (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- When Your Job Interferes With Your Work | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Native scholar alleges abuse, retaliation at Michigan State
- UCLA criticized for advertising adjunct job without pay
- White faculty applicant says Bridgewater State discriminated
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »