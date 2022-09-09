SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
When Naming Legislation, Marketing Matters: Academic Minute
September 9, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Angela Bradbery, Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications at the University of Florida, explains that marketing can make a big difference in politics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
