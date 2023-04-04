New Programs: Health-Care M.B.A., Business Management, Nursing
April 4, 2023
- Catawba College is starting a health-care administration M.B.A.
- Mitchell College is starting a B.S. in business management.
- Oklahoma State University is starting a B.S. in nursing.
