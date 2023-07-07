You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Attorneys for Florida A&M University, a historically Black institution, filed a revised lawsuit alleging that state officials racially discriminated against the institution and shortchanged it on funding for more than three decades, according to WJCT News. A federal judge had rejected an earlier version of the lawsuit.

The case was originally filed on behalf of six Florida A&M students last September. It was refiled in a U.S. District Court in Tallahassee on Monday.

When compared to traditionally white institutions, state officials’ decisions on what programs Florida A&M can and can’t offer “perpetuates the segregation era policy of defining an institution by race,” the lawsuit says, according to WJCT.

The lawsuit is not the first of its kind. A similar case was filed on behalf of HBCUs in Maryland, and a federal judge found that by permitting “duplicative” academic programs at state institutions that were also offered at the HBCUs, the state was discouraging enrollments at the HBCUs and hurting them in the process.

Most Popular

Next Story

Three students walking on the campus of East Los Angeles College
Institutions Community Colleges
Online Learning Still in High Demand at Community Colleges

Some colleges are still offering half or the majority of their classes online in response to student demand.

Written By

Jessica Blake

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot