Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts, a small Catholic institution in New Hampshire, will close at the end of the academic year due to low enrollment and financial challenges, WMUR 9 reported.

The local ABC affiliate reported that Magdalen currently enrolls about 60 students.

“After careful evaluation of the college’s financial challenges and a thorough review of alternatives, the Board of Trustees reluctantly has decided to close the college after graduation in May 2024. Magdalen College will teach out the remainder of the 2023-2024 academic year and has already begun to work with a variety of institutions—including other colleges, our academic accreditation agency (NECHE), and the New Hampshire Department of Education—to ensure a smooth pathway for students to complete their degrees,” read a statement posted on the homepage of the college website. “We understand and share the heartbreak by our students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and we will work closely with them to succeed through this transition.”

While Magdalen College has always been small, enrollment has slipped in recent years. According to U.S. Department of Education data, Magdalen enrolled 83 students in fall 2019, the last semester before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a national enrollment slowdown.

Magdalen is one of a number of institutions to announce a closure this year. Others include Lincoln Christian University, Alderson Broaddus University, Alliance University, Cabrini University, Cardinal Stritch University, Finlandia University, Hodges University, Holy Names University, Iowa Wesleyan University, Medaille University, Presentation College and various for-profits.

