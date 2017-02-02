Title

Academic Minute: Fast Disaster Response

Doug Lederman
February 2, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Nathan Kunz, assistant professor of operations management in the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida, discusses a way to distribute disaster relief faster to those who need it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

