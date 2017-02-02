search
Title
Academic Minute: Fast Disaster Response
February 2, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Nathan Kunz, assistant professor of operations management in the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida, discusses a way to distribute disaster relief faster to those who need it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
