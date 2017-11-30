Title

Michigan Students Protest White Supremacist

By

Scott Jaschik
November 30, 2017
Comments
 
 

Students at the University of Michigan walked out of classes Wednesday to protest the institution's willingness to allow Richard Spencer, a white supremacist, speak on campus, MLive reported. University leaders say that they agree with that Spencer promotes hateful ideas that hurt many, but they also say that as a public institution, Michigan cannot turn him away based on his views. Those students at the protest disagree and chanted such slogans as "No Spencer, no KKK, no fascist USA," and "No justice, no peace."

