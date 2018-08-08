Ky. Committee Recommends Against Professor's Termination

A faculty committee at the University of Kentucky says there’s not enough evidence to terminate a professor of journalism who required his students to buy his textbook, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. While the professor, Buck Ryan, may be guilty of “sloppy accounting,” he believed he had approval for the textbook choice, Jenny Minier, professor of economics and chair of the University Senate’s Advisory Committee on Privilege and Tenure, reportedly wrote to Eli Capilouto, university president. In addition to recommending against termination, Minier suggested that the university clearly communicate Kentucky’s “self-reported honor system” textbook policy to faculty members and others.

Kentucky moved to fire Ryan this spring after it was revealed that he hadn’t gotten the permission required by university policy to make his writing textbook mandatory reading in one of his classes. He made about $6,000 from the sales and should have donated it to charity, according to a Kentucky audit. Ryan said he’s donated more than that figure to his children’s private schools. Jay Blanton, university spokesperson, said Capilouto will take the recommendation “under advisement.” Ryan in a separate statement said, “I’m gratified by the courageous and unanimous decision of the faculty senate committee.”