Academic Minute: Coordination in Toddlers

Doug Lederman
March 3, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Karen Brakke, associate professor in the department of psychology, examines the development of motor skills in toddlers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

