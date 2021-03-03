Title
Academic Minute: Coordination in Toddlers
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Karen Brakke, associate professor in the department of psychology, examines the development of motor skills in toddlers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
U of Florida suspends professors blamed in student's suicide
The first college impacted by COVID-19, one year out
New Hampshire releases more details on proposal to merge public universities and community colleges
How to create video-on and attendance policies that encourage student engagement (opinion)
Why it's wrong to require students to keep their cameras on in online classes (opinion)
Report on Community Colleges With a Focus on Students
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
VCU Fraternity Suspended After Student Death
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »