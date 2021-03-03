Title
'Student Voice,' News Hub on Student Perspectives, Explored on Key Podcast
The new episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, explores Student Voice, our new initiative designed to elevate the perspectives of students in national discussions about higher education.
On this episode, Melissa Ezarik, who oversees Student Voice for Inside Higher Ed, describes the goals of the news hub and discusses the first survey conducted by the project, which examines whether students feel heard on their campuses. And Matthew To, a student at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona, offers his thoughts on how campuses can create environments that not only invite students to speak out but make them feel listened to.
Click here to listen. And don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.
