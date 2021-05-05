Professor Accused of Rape, Kidnapping

KOKH reported that Anthony Luetkenhaus, an instructor of theater and arts at Northern Oklahoma College, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape and sexual battery involving students. The college’s president, Cheryl Evans, reportedly contacted local police and said that two students alleged Luetkenhaus had abused and assaulted them as part of something he called a game, in which he was the “master” and they were “pets.” The alleged offenses occurred from 2016 through 2019, KOKH reported, with Luetkenhaus first engaging one student on Snapchat. Luetkenhaus, who is alleged to have other possible victims within the college, could not be reached for comment.