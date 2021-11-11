Print

Academic Minute: Africa, Global Terrorism's New Epicenter

By

Doug Lederman
November 11, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Jason Warner, assistant professor in the department of social sciences at the U.S. Military Academy, examines the new hub of global terrorism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

