SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Northeastern Backs Down on Surveillance in Privacy Lab

By

Colleen Flaherty
October 10, 2022

A group of graduate students at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex, which houses the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute, objected last week to sensors that administrators put under their desks without telling them. David Luzzi, senior vice provost for research, said in an internal memo that that the sensors—which had already been removed by students and arranged in a large tableau saying “No!”—would be permanently removed due to students’ privacy concerns. Luzzi said that the sensors had been placed initially to gather desk-usage data. David Madigan, provost, said in a separate memo to faculty members, “While our intent was simply to assess overall desk usage—the sensors are not capable of identifying specific individuals—we fully understand the privacy concerns that have been raised. Once your concerns were expressed, we moved quickly to remove the sensors.”

Max Von Hippel, a graduate student of computer science at Northeastern, wrote on Twitter, “The alleged reason for the sensors was to conduct a study on desk usage. Reader, we have assigned desks, and we use a key-card to get into the room, so, they already know how and when we use our desks.” Journalist Cory Doctorow said in his own lengthy Twitter thread that he asked von Hippel what was really going on: “He told me: ‘They are proposing that grad students share desks, taking turns with a scheduling web-app, so administrators can take over some of the space currently used by grad students.’” Doctorow said that based on a transcript of meetings between Luzzi and students, Luzzi said he didn’t need institutional review board approval for human subjects research in this case because Northeastern wasn’t “monitoring people,” but rather “heat sources.” Luzzi also reportedly said that there was no privacy interest in the collected data because “no individual data goes back to the server” and that “we are not doing science here.” (Students promptly wrote this latter remark on a campus window.)

Doctorow said that the sensors were not only invasive from the graduate students’ perspective but also emitted radio frequency noise that interfered with their research. He wrote, “The shitty technology adoption curve is relentless, but you can’t skip a step! Jumping straight to grad students (in a *privacy lab*) was a blunder.”

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A vertical stack of wooden blocks spelling out "FAFSA," next to a white porcelain piggy bank.
Pace of FAFSA Simplification Concerning
Two white men sit at a table signing papers; a white man in a priest's garb is behind them. An American flag is to the left.
A ‘Pro-Life’ Medical School
A Black Lives Matter protest at Marquette University.
Protester Sanctions Spark Tensions at Marquette

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Clark U, Graduate Union Reach Deal to End Strike

Professor Won’t Be Replaced for Statements on Gender

Oberlin Board Votes to Limit Faculty Power

Northeastern Backs Down on Surveillance in Privacy Lab

Accreditor Orders ASA College to Prove Why It Shouldn’t Close

How Same-Sex Marriage Became Bipartisan: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 